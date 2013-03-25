STOCKHOLM, March 25 Electrolux : * Says new pensions accounting standards increase the net pension liability for

2012 by SEK 4,618M and reduces equity by SEK 4,098M * Says accounting standards mean operating income for 2012 is reduced by SEK

150M, * Says financing costs for the net pension liability will be reported within

the financial net which deteriorates by SEK 174M * Says income for the period after tax declines by SEK 234M