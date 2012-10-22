UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Electrolux chief executive Keith McLoughlin says: * Raw materials costs rises so far in 2012 400 million crowns, sees no further rise in the fourth quarter * Europe presents a weak demand picture, sees market demand looking more negative than positive in near term * Demand in fourth quarter in the U.S. market expected to rise in the fourth quarter, but will still overall be down up to one percent this year. * CEO says sees U.S. appliance market gradually getting better in near term
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources