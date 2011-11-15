(Refiles to fix spelling of company name in headline)

STOCKHOLM Nov 15 Home appliances maker Electrolux is to stick to its current dividend policy, the company's top executive said on Tuesday after announcing a new round of cost saving measures.

"Dividend policy is of course a board decision, but we have no changes in the dividend policy and I don't have any indication it's going to change," chief executive Keith McLoughlin told Reuters on the sidelines of a capital markets day investor conference.

He also said that the company would make no changes to its currency hedging policy due to the euro zone crisis. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Johannes Hellstrom, wrting by Patrick Lannin)