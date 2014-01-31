Jan 31 Electrolux in Q4 conference call: * CEO says has recently implemented price increases in n America to have effect

already in Q1 * CEO says has implemented price increases in Brazil * CEO says is done with destocking in U.S. market * CFO says negative fx impact worse in Q1 than Q4 based on recent rates * CFO says looking at transactional fx effect i Q1 could be as much as 450 to

500 million sek