STOCKHOLM, Sept 8 Sweden's Electrolux
said on Monday it had agreed its biggest ever deal, buying
General Electric Co's appliances business for $3.3
billion in cash to boost its presence in North America and take
on rival Whirlpool Corp.
"GE's premium, high-quality appliances complement our own
iconic brands and will enhance our presence in North America"
said Keith McLoughlin, CEO of Electrolux, in a statement.
"The acquisition, which is our largest ever, strengthens our
commitment to the appliance business and also provides
Electrolux with the scale and opportunity to accelerate our
investments in innovation and global growth."
Electrolux, which sells under brands such as Frigidaire, AEG
and Zanussi as well as its own name, is already the world's
second-largest home appliance maker after Whirlpool, but has
lagged its larger rival in the United States with Europe its
strongest market.
Electrolux said deal would be financed by a bridge facility
and that it would undertake a rights issue corresponding to
approximately 25 percent of the consideration following
completion of the acquisition.
The transaction is expected to generate annual cost
synergies of around $300 million and to be earnings accretive
from the first year.
