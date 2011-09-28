STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 Electrolux (ELUXb.ST), the world's second-biggest home appliances maker, said it saw a continued weak outlook in the North American market, Swedish news agency Direkt reported on Wednesday.

Electrolux, which warned in July that weak demand and raw materials costs would hurt earnings, had previously said it expected North American growth of no more than 3 percent.

"Demand in mature markets continues to be weak -- markets such as North America and Western Europe, and then especially southern Europe," Chief Executive Officer Keith McLoughlin was quoted as saying.

McLoughlin, however, stood by a previous outlook for about 1 percent growth in Europe.

"I believe that it is the same picture, with Western Europe somewhat negative and eastern Europe significantly higher, so it looks like we should land with Europe moderately higher overall," he said.

