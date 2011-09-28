(Adds quote, share price)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 Electrolux (ELUXb.ST), the world's second-biggest home appliances maker, said it was more downbeat on demand in the North American market, Swedish news agency Direkt reported on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Keith McLoughlin said July and August deliveries provided by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) were disappointing for the industry, and that it looked increasingly difficult to see growth in North American demand this year.

"July figures from AHAM were a disappointment for all, including us, just as August figures, so it is starting to be much more difficult for the whole year to be positive," he was quoted as saying.

"Based on the current trend, I think we should be happy if there is an unchanged development this year."

Electrolux, which warned in July that weak demand and raw materials costs would hurt earnings, had previously said it expected North American demand for appliances to grow no more than 3 percent.

Shares in Electrolux were down 2.2 percent by 1434 GMT, more than a 0.7 percent decline in the STOXX 600 Personal & Household Goods index.

McLoughlin, however, stood by a previous outlook for about 1 percent growth in Europe.

"I believe that it is the same picture, with Western Europe somewhat negative and eastern Europe significantly higher, so it looks like we should land with Europe moderately higher overall," he said. (Editing by David Hulmes and Mike Nesbit)