* Q3 core operating income 1.10 bln sek vs forecast 1.06 bln
* Sees drop in demand in key U.S., Europe markets this year
* To take further steps to cut costs
(Adds CEO quotes, updates share)
By Helena Soderpalm and Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 World number two home
appliances maker Electrolux AB (ELUXb.ST) said on Friday it
would seek further cost cuts after forecasting declining demand
in key markets this year and reporting a sharp drop in
third-quarter earnings.
The head of the company also forecast flat demand in 2012 as
consumer confidence looked set to stay weak in its mature
markets of North America and Europe.
Electrolux and larger rival Whirlpool Corp , which
reports later on Friday, have been struggling with falling
consumer demand on both sides of the Atlantic and have steadily
increased their footprint in faster-growing emerging markets.
"Given the weaker demand environment in the U.S. and western
Europe we adjust capacity and our overhead costs," Chief
Executive Keith McLoughlin told Reuters.
"We are doing that work now and we will comment on Nov. 15
to the marketplace what that will look like," he added.
The company reduced its forecast for demand in Europe,
saying it would fall by one percent this year rather than rise
one percent.
It said it expected demand in North America to fall by
between 4 and 5 percent rather than to increase by no more than
3 percent.
Analysts said many investors had already discounted bad news
on demand and took heart instead from that the fact that the
drop in earnings was not as bad expected. The company's shares
rose 5.2 percent to 124.70 crowns by 1000 GMT.
"The current picture is that mature markets will be flat and
emerging markets will continue to grow (in 2012)," McLoughlin
added. He continued to expect raw materials cost rises this year
of 2 billion crowns.
Electrolux, whose brands also include Frigidaire and AEG,
reported a third-quarter adjusted operating profit of 1.10
billion Swedish crowns ($173 million) versus the 1.06 billion
mean forecast in a Reuters poll and the 1.98 billion of the same
period in 2010.
Sales came in at 25.7 billion crowns compared with an
expected 24.9 billion, down from 26.3 billion in the same period
of 2010.
RESULTS RELIEF?
The group said it would further adapt production capacity in
North America and western Europe. "There will be overhead
reductions, asset plant moves," added McLoughlin.
It had already decided to end production of one line of
dishwashers in Kinston, North Carolina, moving it to one of its
European plants, it said.
Analysts said market data so far this year, particularly
delivery statistics provided by the Association of Home
Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM), had paved the way for lower
investor expectations on Electrolux. The AHAM data showed a drop
of 4.7 percent in January to September.
Despite the cut in demand forecast, Electrolux reported a
higher than expected profit for its European major appliances
business. Earnings came in at 444 million crowns, well ahead of
the 316 million expected.
The North American business, however, made only 107 million
crowns rather than the 261 million forecast.
"The report may act as a relief, as management has been
very, very cautious ahead of the results. The downgraded outlook
should not come as a surprise to anyone," investment bank
Carnegie said in a note to clients.
Electrolux shares have taken a beating this year, down about
35 percent since January. That compares with a 10 percent
decline for the benchmark Swedish index.
($=6.3 crowns)
