* Kitchen to have starting price around 80,000 euros
* Sees luxury kitchen market worth around 4 bln euros
* Weakness in southern Europe markets spreading north
* Shares down 2.7 percent
By Veronica Ek and Patrick Lannin
STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 World number two home
appliances maker Electrolux has launched an upmarket
kitchen range, gambling on the resilience of luxury spending
just as a slowdown in overall market demand spreads from
crisis-hit southern European markets to the north.
The launch of the Grand Cuisine, a new product category the
company estimates could be worth about 4 billion euros, is part
of its plans to boost margins via premium-range goods and give
itself a design edge.
Luxury goods companies have mostly coped better than
mid-market and budget-focused firms in a faltering global
economy, which has hit the less affluent particularly hard. But
they have not been immune. Last week British luxury fashion
brand Burberry stunned markets with a profit warning.
"There is a weak macro environment, there is no doubt,"
Electrolux chief executive Keith McLoughlin told Reuters on
Monday after the group launched the new range, which is to have
a starting price of about 80,000 euros, excluding a luxury
Molteni stove.
The company, the second largest appliances maker after
Whirlpool, said it was the first time a professional
kitchen was being launched on the consumer market to "fully
recreate Michelin-star restaurant experiences at home".
McLoughlin said the company, which launched the kitchen in
London and would proceed to other cities, had seen a gap in the
market for people who enjoyed cooking and would be ready to
spend about 100,000 euros on fitting out their kitchen.
"This is a very small niche globally," he said. The company
estimated about 50,000 households fell into the category the
kitchen was aimed at, a market worth about 4 billion euros.
Even if the market was tough, he said the company was
working on a long-term plan of several decades for the new
kitchen rather than worrying about near-term demand.
"We will start small and hopefully get some percentage of
that," added McLoughlin.
Looking at core markets overall, McLoughlin said he expected
European market demand would come in at the bottom end of the
company's 2012 forecast range of flat to minus two percent.
"Southern Europe weakness is now spreading to central and
northern Europe. Central and northern Europe are still growing,
but at slower rates," he said.
The group had already said it expected North American market
demand would be closer to the bottom end of its forecast range
of flat to a rise of two percent.
"We need to start having some pretty good demand to get it
within that range," he added.
The U.S. housing market was looking better and an eventual
upturn would benefit the company, he said.
Emerging markets in Latin America and China were still
growing in line with forecast, he added.
At 1150 GMT, Electrolux shares were down 2.7 percent at
171.20 Swedish crowns.