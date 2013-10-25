* Q3 core profit of 1.08 bln SEK misses forecast
* Cost cuts to generate 1.8 bln SEK in annual savings
* Raises full-year estimate for U.S. demand to 7-9 pct
* Says European market remains challenging
By Mia Shanley and Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 Swedish home appliances
company Electrolux announced 2,000 job losses and
launched a new round of cost cuts to counter tough market
conditions in Europe after posting a bigger than expected fall
in third-quarter earnings on Friday.
Appliance manufacturers, including market leader Whirlpool
, have been busy reducing costs and shifting production
to emerging markets to protect their margins as they wait for
recoveries to take hold on both sides of the Atlantic.
Electrolux, second only to Whirlpool in size, said it is
closing a factory in Australia to concentrate on production in
Thailand and will also review production in Italy.
It added that a new overhead reduction programme will result
in 2,000 job cuts, about 3.3 percent of its total workforce at
the end of last year, bringing about 1.8 billion Swedish crowns
($282.9 million) in annual savings by 2016.
The new measures come even though Chief Executive Keith
McLoughlin expects the European outlook to start improving soon.
"But we can't run this company on hope, so we are taking
action now," he said. "We're going to reduce our costs, and when
the recovery does happen we'll come out stronger."
Some analysts were not convinced.
"Given that historical cost-saving programmes have this far
not led to structurally higher margins, we have found it hard
getting enthusiastic about the new programme," DNB analysts said
in a note, adding that they expect the consensus market forecast
for 2014 core earnings to be lowered by 5-7 percent.
EUROPE DRAGS
Electrolux, which makes machines ranging from espresso
coffee makers to cookers and owns brands including Frigidaire,
AEG and Zanussi, has greater relative exposure to Europe than
its arch rival Whirlpool.
The U.S. group, consequently, has not suffered as badly and
this week reported that the fledgeling U.S. recovery helped it
to more than double third-quarter profit.
"Our European operations continued to be affected by
challenging market conditions, especially in Southern Europe,
having a negative impact on volumes and earnings," McLoughlin
said on Friday.
Shares in Electrolux fell 7.4 percent by 1018 GMT at 160
crowns, underperforming a 1 percent decline in the Stockholm,
blue-chip index.
The company also came up against currency headwinds,
particularly in Latin America, where the Brazilian real weakened
considerably against the U.S. dollar.
Its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 1.08
billion crowns in the third quarter, down from 1.42 billion in
the same period last year and below an average forecast of 1.3
billion crowns in a Reuters poll.
Electrolux raised its full-year outlook for the United
States, saying it now expects demand to rise by 7-9 percent,
against its previous estimate of 5-7 percent. In Europe,
meanwhile, it expects a fall of 1-2 percent.
Europe and North America each account for about a third of
Electrolux's revenues, followed by Latin America at 20 percent
and Asia Pacific at 8 percent.