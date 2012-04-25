(Adds details, background)
STOCKHOLM, April 25 Electrolux
retained a flat to slightly lower demand outlook for Europe this
year as the world's second largest home appliance maker beat
quarterly earnings forecasts on Wednesday.
The Swedish company was more upbeat on North America, where
it expects demand to stay flat or rise by up to 2 percent in
2012.
Makers of refrigerators, washing machines and vacuum
cleaners have been squeezed by weak consumer confidence on both
sides of the Atlantic and have expanded into faster growing
emerging markets.
They pushed through price increases last year to offset
soaring raw materials costs, but 2012 is still looking
challenging.
"While we expect the trend going forward to shift in a more
positive direction in the form of gradual improvements in prices
and mix and lower costs, we do not anticipate that demand in
mature markets will recover in the first half of 2012," it said.
Electrolux reported adjusted earnings before interest and
tax of 943 million Swedish crowns ($139.98 million), better than
an average forecast of 865 million in a Reuters poll of analysts
and up from last year's 696 million.
Electrolux, for which mature markets account for about 65
percent of sales, said it expected earnings to be better for the
second quarter. It said second-half earnings would be stronger
than the first and last year.
Chief Executive Officer Keith McLoughlin said in a statement
that market demand for core appliances in North America was
somewhat weaker than anticipated in the first quarter.
"We still expect a certain degree of improvement in the U.S.
market by the end of 2012 supported by modest growth in the
housing market," he said.
"Our price increases in the past year made a significant
contribution to the improvement in first-quarter operating
income. We raised our prices further in February and we believe
that prices will be a key ingredient to improve earnings in
North America during 2012."
($1 = 6.7368 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Veronica Ek; editing by Jason Neely)