STOCKHOLM Nov 20 Home appliances maker Electrolux said on Thursday it expected market demand to rise slightly next year as further growth in North America offset flat or retreating activity in other major markets.

The maker of white goods such as fridges, freezers and stoves, vying for market leadership with U.S. rival Whirlpool and China's Haier, said it expected falling raw material costs to give a boost in 2015.

"For 2015, total market demand is expected to be slightly positive, with continued growth in North America and stabilized markets in Europe and in Latin America," it said in a statement.

"Electrolux is expecting a continued slowdown in demand in several markets in Asia/Pacific." (1 US dollar = 7.3960 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)