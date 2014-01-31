STOCKHOLM Jan 31 World number two home appliances maker Electrolux raised its outlook for Europe on Friday, saying it now expected long-suffering demand there to grow slightly this year after posting a bigger than expected fall in fourth-quarter core earnings.

The Swedish appliances maker, second only to Whirlpool in size, also stuck by a forecast for demand in North America to grow 4 percent and a slump in Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy.

Electrolux, which sells under brands such as Frigidaire, AEG and Zanussi as well as its own name, said operating earnings fell to 1.22 billion crowns ($187 million) from a year-ago 1.59 billion to come in below a mean forecast of 1.33 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The figure excluded roughly 2.4 billion crowns in previously announced restructuring charges and impairments.

