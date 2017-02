Aug 22 Electrolux (ELUXb.ST):

* says to acquire chilean appliance company CTI

* will acquire Sigdo Koppers' controlling stake in Compañia Tecno Industrial S.A (CTI)

* Sigdo Koppers and certain associated parties have agreed to sell their controlling interest in CTI to Electrolux, corresponding to approximately 64% of the outstanding shares

* Electrolux will commence a cash tender offer to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares in CTI at a price of 34.87 Chilean Pesos (CLP) per share with Sigdo Koppers and certain associated parties committed to tender their 64% stake (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)