STOCKHOLM Oct 28 World number two home
appliances maker Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) said on Friday it was now
expecting a decline in demand in key, mature markets this year
rather than growth and reported third quarter results that were
close to forecast.
The company, maker of Electrolux, Frigidaire and AEG brands
of appliances, reported third quarter adjusted operating profit
of 1.10 billion Swedish crowns versus the 1.06 billion crowns
mean forecast in a Reuters poll and the 1.98 billion crowns of
the same period of 2010.
The company said in a statement it now expected market
demand for appliances in Europe to fall this year by about one
percent rather than the one percent growth previously expected.
It expected demand in North America to fall by four to five
percent rather than an increase of no more than 3 percent.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)