STOCKHOLM Dec 16 Appliances maker
Electrolux said on Friday it was maintaining its
outlook for the North American market in 2011 despite weak
delivery data for suppliers.
Deliveries of popular household appliances in North America
fell 12 percent in November versus the same month a year
earlier, showed figures published late on Thursday from the
Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers.
Year-to-date, deliveries are down 5.1 percent on 2010.
"We maintain our view that demand in the North American
market will fall 4 to 5 percent over the whole year," said
company spokesman Erik Zsiga.
Electrolux shares were down 2.7 percent at 104.60 crowns by
1403 GMT, compared with a 0.62 percent fall in the Stockholm
benchmark index.
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)