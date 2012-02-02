STOCKHOLM Feb 2 Home appliances maker Electrolux reported quarterly earnings just ahead of forecast on Thursday and expected flat or falling demand in its key European market this year.

It was slightly more upbeat on North America, where it expected demand to stay flat or rise up to 2 percent in 2012.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 1.44 billion Swedish crowns ($214 million), just ahead of the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 1.40 billion Swedish crowns and down from last year's 1.71 billion crowns.

"While we expect the trend going forward to shift in a more positive direction in the form of gradual improvements in prices, mix and lower costs, we do not anticipate that demand in mature markets will recover in the first half of 2012," chief executive office Keith McLoughlin said in a statement.

"However, there could be a certain degree of improvement in the U.S. market by the end of 2012, supported by a modest growth in the housing market," he added. ($1 = 6.7213 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)