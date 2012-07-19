STOCKHOLM, July 19 Home appliances maker Electrolux reported quarterly earnings which topped forecasts on Thursday and repeated it expected flat or slightly lower demand in its key European market this year.

It also kept its outlook unchanged on North America, where it expected demand to stay flat or rise up to 2 percent in 2012.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 1.15 billion Swedish crowns ($165.61 million), above of the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 1.07 billion Swedish crowns and up from last year's 745 million crowns. ($1 = 6.7368 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)