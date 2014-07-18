STOCKHOLM, July 18 World number two home appliances maker Electrolux said recovery in Europe had continued as it reported second-quarter results slightly better than expectations and stuck to its forecasts for growth in its home region and in the United States.

The Swedish firm, a smaller rival to Whirlpool, said on Friday adjusted operating earnings rose to 1.17 billion crowns ($171.17 million) from a year-ago 1.04 billion to come in above a mean forecast of 1.07 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said it still expected demand in Europe to grow 1-3 percent this year and for the U.S. market to expand 4 percent. ($1 = 6.8352 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)