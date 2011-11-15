STOCKHOLM Nov 14 World number two home appliance maker Electrolux said on Tuesday it was expanding its cost cutting programme to slash 5.1 billion crowns ($762 million) annually from expenses over the coming years as it looks to offset the effects of the global slowdown.

Electrolux said it had been hit by the slowdown in mature markets in Europe and the United States and that raw materials costs were also rising.

The company said in a statement ahead of a presentation to investors its plan aimed to capitalise on profitable growth opportunities, "speeding up the product-innovation cycle and continuing to improve operational excellence by adapting manufacturing capacity".

Elecrolux said its programme would reduce costs by 2.6 billion crowns more than previously announced.

($1 = 6.694 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)