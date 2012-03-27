Australia's Boral posts revenue drop, but asset sales boost profit
SYDNEY, Feb 15 Boral Ltd, Australia's largest supplier of building materials, said on Wednesday that half-year revenues fell in its key Australian and U.S. markets.
STOCKHOLM, March 27 The world's second biggest home appliance maker, Electrolux, on Tuesday repeated its outlook for its major markets this year.
In material to be presented by CEO Keith McLoughlin at the company's annual general meeting, the company said its outlook was "in line with previous communication".
In February, the company said it expected demand for appliances in Europe in 2012 to be flat or or decline by up to two percent.
Electrolux expects demand in North America to be flat or increase by up to two percent.
SYDNEY, Feb 15 Boral Ltd, Australia's largest supplier of building materials, said on Wednesday that half-year revenues fell in its key Australian and U.S. markets.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc was an aggressive buyer of stocks in last year's fourth quarter, nearly quadrupling its stake in Apple Inc and reporting significantly larger holdings in the four biggest U.S. airlines.
Feb 14 NBCUniversal, the U.S. media conglomerate owned by Comcast Corp, has made an investment in European broadcaster Euronews and named Noah Oppenheim as the president of NBC News, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.