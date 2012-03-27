STOCKHOLM, March 27 The world's second biggest home appliance maker, Electrolux, on Tuesday repeated its outlook for its major markets this year.

In material to be presented by CEO Keith McLoughlin at the company's annual general meeting, the company said its outlook was "in line with previous communication".

In February, the company said it expected demand for appliances in Europe in 2012 to be flat or or decline by up to two percent.

Electrolux expects demand in North America to be flat or increase by up to two percent.