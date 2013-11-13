STOCKHOLM Nov 13 Electrolux, the world second biggest home appliances maker, said on Wednesday it expected demand for its products to be slightly positive in the fourth quarter.

"Market demand in 2014 is also expected to be slightly positive, with growth in North America and Asia Pacific partly offset by a flat market in Europe and a slowdown in Brazil from the high levels seen in 2013," the company said in a statement ahead of its capital markets day in Stockholm.

Electrolux, which makes appliances such as fridges and cookers under brands including Frigidaire, AEG and Zanussi as well as its own name, said cost savings would amount to about $1 billion in 2014, and that investments in research and development and marketing would be slightly higher than in 2013.

Link to full statement: r.reuters.com/jap64v (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)