UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 8 Electrolux
* Says today announced that results for business area major appliances north america will be significantly lower than anticipated in q1
* Says operations continue to be negatively impacted by transition of product ranges within refrigeration and freezers
* Says earnings are also affected by ramp up of cooking plant in memphis, which has been slower than anticipated
* Says results for business area in q1 2015 will therefore be negative
* Says program to restore profitability and increase efficiency is under way. It will require most of 2015 before these actions will show full effect
* Says Jack Truong, Head of Major Appliances North America and Executive Vice President of AB Electrolux, has decided to resign from Electrolux in order to pursue other interests
* Says effective immediately, Electrolux President and CEO Keith McLoughlin will act as interim Head of Major Appliances North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.