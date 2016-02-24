STOCKHOLM Feb 24 Home appliances maker Electrolux stood by its outlook for growth in its two biggest markets this year and said on Wednesday it expected falling raw material prices to provide a greater tailwind than previously expected.

The company, locked in battle for market leadership with the likes of U.S. rival Whirlpool, said it expected the home appliances market to grow 2-3 percent in Western Europe and 3-4 percent in North America, unchanged from its outlook in January.

Electrolux, whose plan to buy GE Appliances and add it to its line-up of brands which includes Frigidaire and AEG were dashed in December, said lower raw material prices would cut costs by 750 million crowns ($88 million) this year compared to its previous forecast for a cut of 550 million.

"The core strategy of Electrolux remains unchanged," the company said in a statement ahead of a capital markets day for investors, analysts and media.

"Electrolux continues to step up investments in innovation, product development, design and marketing to support future product launches."

Facing a legal challenge from U.S. authorities, GE pulled the plug on the $3.3 billion merger deal, upending Electrolux's plans to double its U.S. sales with its biggest-ever acquisition.

Deepening Electrolux's misery, GE then struck a similar deal with China's Haier, if at a higher price, potentially leaving the Stockholm-based manufacturer facing another potent rival in a U.S. market where it had hoped to boost its presence.

($1 = 8.4853 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam; editing by Jason Neely)