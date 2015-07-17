(Repeats without changes to additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, July 17 Home appliances maker Electrolux reported second quarter earnings above market expectations on Friday and forecast growth in white goods markets in both Europe and the United States.

The company, battling for market leadership with U.S. Whirlpool and Korean LG Electronics, said operating earnings rose to 921 million Swedish crowns ($107.7 million) from a year-ago 63 million, above a mean forecast of 760 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.5519 Swedish crowns) (Created by Alistair Scrutton)