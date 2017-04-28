(Repeats without changes to cover additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, April 28 Home appliance maker Electrolux reported a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter operating earnings on Friday and said it was stepping up cost efficiency measures in the face of mounting headwinds from rising raw material prices.

The Swedish company also stood by its outlook for markets in both Europe and North America.

The company said operating earnings rose to 1.54 billion Swedish crowns ($174.26 million) from a year-ago 1.27 billion to come in ahead of a mean forecast of 1.33 billion in a poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.8374 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)