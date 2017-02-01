STOCKHOLM Feb 1 Home appliance maker Electrolux reported a fourth-quarter profit within market expectations on Wednesday and said it continued to expect market demand in North America to grow between 2-3 percent this year.

The Swedish rival of U.S. Whirlpool Corp said operating earnings rose to 1.62 billion Swedish crowns ($184.98 million)from a year-ago 202 million loss - roughly in line with a mean forecast of 1.67 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.7579 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Alistair Scrutton)