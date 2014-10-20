* CEO sees Europe market growth of about 1 pct in 2014
* Forecast at low end of range
* Says U.S. appliances growth of 4-5 pct "reasonable"
* Q3 core profit 1.39 bln SEK vs forecast 1.33 bln SEK
* Shares rise 6.5 pct
By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 Global home appliances maker
Electrolux struck a note of caution over its European
business, predicting market growth at the low end of its
forecast range after reporting slightly better than expected
quarterly profit on Monday.
The Swedish group, vying for market leadership with U.S.
rival Whirlpool and China's Haier, said it
expected demand in Europe, which accounts for around a third of
sales, to grow about 1 percent this year, at the bottom of its
expectations for expansion of 1-3 percent.
"The market in Europe is weak. It is weaker than we would
have anticipated at the beginning of the year," Chief Executive
Keith McLoughlin told a news conference.
Despite the weakness in Europe, years of plant closures and
cost cuts in the region have helped to boost profitability,
enabling Electrolux to report a better than expected 29 percent
rise in earnings, lifting its share price 6.5 percent by 0939
GMT.
Handelsbanken Capital markets said in a research note that
the strong margins in Europe should drive positive revisions in
2015 estimates for the maker of household appliances such as
dishwashers, refrigerators and washing machines. "There is scope
for raised estimates for next year," the bank said in the note.
The group posted a third-quarter operating profit of 1.39
billion Swedish crowns ($193 million), against an average
forecast of 1.33 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company's recent $3.3 billion acquisition of General
Electric's appliances business will boost its returns
from a resurgent U.S. market in which industry-wide sales of the
six top categories of home appliances are up 5 percent in the
year to Sept.
McLoughlin said U.S. market growth of 4-5 percent this year
was a "reasonable forecast", compared with the group's previous
forecast for growth of about 4 percent.
STAGNANT EUROPE
The European and North American markets each account for
about a third of group sales, but sales growth in Europe has
been more modest as the region's economic recovery has faltered.
Growth prospects in Europe, not least in euro zone
powerhouse Germany, have soured in recent months, leaving the
outlook for sales of household appliances in greater doubt.
Electrolux, which sells under brands such as AEG and Zanussi
as well as its own name, said that market conditions remained
difficult and pointed to the recent weakening of leading
indicators and consumer confidence in Europe.
"Eastern Europe is decidedly down, Western Europe kind of
flat," McLoughlin said.
Brazil is another difficult market, with a slowing economy
hitting demand and its weakening currency prompting Electrolux
to compensate by raising prices. The real has retreated
10 percent against the dollar over the past six months.
"Although market demand in Brazil has stabilised following
the very weak spring and summer, other parts of Latin America
have continued to deteriorate," the company said in a statement.
(1 US dollar = 7.1852 Swedish crown)
(Additional reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by David
Goodman and Louise Heavens)