STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Home appliances maker Electrolux reported third quarter earnings that beat market expectations on Friday and forecast slightly stronger growth in the North American white goods markets.

The company said the home appliances market was expected to grow by 4 to 6 percent this year, up from a previous forecast of 3 to 5 percent while it repeated its forecast for growth in Europe of 1 to 2 percent.

"Demand for appliances continued to improve in almost all markets in Europe," Chief Executive Keith McLoughlin said in a statement. "The US market for appliances continued to be solid."

In Latin America, the company said it was hit by uncertainty in the Brazilian market due to currency headwinds. But this was partly mitigated by a stronger performance in Argentina and Chile.

The company, battling for market leadership with U.S. Whirlpool and Korean LG Electronics, said operating earnings were 1.51 billion Swedish crowns ($177.80 million) versus a year-ago 1.39 billion, above a mean forecast of 1.19 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Electrolux's $3.3 billion deal to buy the GE Appliances business faces a lawsuit from the U.S. Justice Department to stop the purchase, arguing that it would hurt competition in the market for cooking appliances.

The company has offered to settle its fight with the Justice Department but the U.S. Justice Department's initial reaction to the offer has been negative.

"We continue to explore the possibility of a reasonable settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding the pending acquisition of GE Appliances," McLoughlin said. "At the same time, we are also preparing to defend ourselves in court in November and we are confident of the merits of our case.

If approved, it would be the biggest acquisition in the Swedish company's history and more than double its annual U.S. sales. ($1 = 8.4365 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Alistair Scrutton; Editing by Niklas Pollard)