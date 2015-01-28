UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 28 Electrolux
* Electrolux president and ceo keith mcloughlin's comments on the results for the fourth quarter 2014.
* Says we expect total european market to grow by 1-2 percent in 2015
* Says development in russia is very uncertain
* Says for 2015, we expect continued market growth in north america in range of 3-5 percent
* Says market environment in latin america remains challenging
* Says demand in latin america appears to be stabilizing although there is a high degree of uncertainty
* Says we expect continued impact from new energy standards transition process also in first half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.