UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Feb 28 Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux said Tuesday it would target total sales growth of at least 4 percent annually, removing a previous reference to the goal specifying like-for-like sales growth exclusively.
The updated financial targets, which left unchanged a goal for an operating margin of at least 6 percent, were released in the white goods maker's annual report for 2016.
Electrolux had previously said it targeted annual organic sales growth of at least 4 percent, a measure which would exclude the impact of acquisitions. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources