July 30 Electronic Arts Inc, publisher of the "FIFA" and "Madden NFL" video games, posted a 10.6 percent fall in first-quarter adjusted revenue in the absence of major releases in the period.

The company's net income rose 31.9 percent, to $442 million, or $1.32 per share, from $335 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

However, adjusted revenue fell to $693 million from $775 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)