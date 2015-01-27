BRIEF-root9b Holdings enters into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
* On March 24, 2017, company entered into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
Jan 27 Electronic Arts Inc, publisher of the "FIFA" and "Madden NFL" video games, posted a near 40 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales of its sports titles.
The company reported net income of $142 million, or 44 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $308 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.13 billion from $808 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Announced ratification of a 63-month contract amendment with its pilots as represented by air line pilots association