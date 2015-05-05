May 5 Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc
, known for titles such as "FIFA" and "Madden NFL", posted
a 5.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by growth in its
digital business, which includes software distributed through
direct downloads.
The company also announced a new buyback program of up to $1
billion of common stock.
EA's net income rose to $395 million, or $1.19 per share,
for the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $367 million, or
$1.15 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Electronic Arts earned 39 cents per
share.
Revenue rose to $1.19 billion from $1.12 billion.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru;
Editing by Simon Jennings)