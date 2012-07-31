July 31 Video games publisher Electronic Arts
Inc said it named former Levi Strauss & Co Chief
Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen as its finance head.
Jorgensen replaces Eric Brown, who had left Electronic Arts
in February to join video conferencing company Polycom Inc
.
Jorgensen, who will start as CFO in early September, had
been Levi's CFO since July 2009 and Yahoo Inc's CFO
before that.
A Stanford University graduate, Jorgensen has also served as
chief operating officer at Thomas Weisel Partners, an investment
firm that he co-founded in 1998.
EA, which has struggled to get its game "Star Wars: The Old
Republic" off the ground since its launch in December, recently
said it plans to offer a big part of the online game for free.
