SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc reported lower revenue and profit in the first quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, the company posted total revenue of $491 million, compared with $524 million a year ago. Net income dropped to $201 million, or 63 cents per share, compared with $221 million, or 66 cents per share a year ago.

