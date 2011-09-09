NEW YORK, Sept 9 Electronic Arts Inc ERTS.O
on Friday won the dismissal of a lawsuit by former Rutgers
University quarterback Ryan Hart accusing it of using his image
in its NCAA Football video game without permission.
U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson in Trenton, New Jersey,
said Electronic Arts' right to free expression under the First
Amendment outweighs former quarterback Ryan Hart's right to
control the use of his name and likeness.
Keith McKenna, a lawyer for Hart, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Elizabeth McNamara, a lawyer for Electronic Arts, said the
company is pleased with the decision, which "validates
Electronic Arts' rights to create and publish its expressive
works."
The case is Hart v. Electronic Arts Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 09-05990.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; editing by Andre Grenon)