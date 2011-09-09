* Ryan Hart sues over use of image in NCAA Football game
* First Amendment outweighs ex-star quarterback's claim
* Hart plans to appeal
(Adds details from ruling, other cases, interview, bylines)
By Jonathan Stempel and Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Electronic Arts Inc ERTS.O
on Friday won the dismissal of a lawsuit by a former star
Rutgers University quarterback accusing it of using his image
in its NCAA Football video game without permission.
U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson in Trenton, New Jersey,
said Electronic Arts' right to free expression under the First
Amendment outweighs the plaintiff Ryan Hart's right to control
how his name and likeness are used. Hart played for Rutgers
from 2002 to 2005.
Wolfson's decision appears at odds with a February 2010
ruling by a California federal judge that allowed a similar
case by former Arizona State University and University of
Nebraska quarterback Samuel Keller to proceed. Electronic Arts
is appealing that ruling.
While many college athletes receive scholarships, the
National Collegiate Athletic Association has strict rules
prohibiting them from sharing in the many millions of dollars
that their schools receive from television and licensing
deals.
In her 67-page ruling, Wolfson said the virtual quarterback
in the NCAA Football game "bears resemblance to Hart and was
designed with Hart's physical attributes, sports statistics,
and biographical information in mind."
But she said a user could transform that virtual player by
altering physical characteristics such as height, weight, hair,
body and complexion, or by controlling his throwing distance
and accuracy, and even changing his team.
"The image serves as an art-imitating-life starting point
for the game playing experience," and can be transformed to a
degree where Hart's claims should be rejected, she wrote.
TAKING OF ONE'S PERSONA
Hart's lawyer Tim McIlwain called the decision "a major
disappointment." He said his client now works in the life
insurance industry and is appealing.
"Electronic Arts engaged in the absolute taking of my
client's persona," McIlwain said in an interview. "Millions of
dollars are being made, and he's not getting his part of that
pot. How is this allowed to happen?"
Elizabeth McNamara, a lawyer for Electronic Arts, said the
Redwood City, California-based company is pleased with the
decision, which "validates Electronic Arts' rights to create
and publish its expressive works."
The lawsuit had sought class-action status.
Wolfson said her ruling took into account "the plight of
college players," who are being barred under NCAA bylaws from
entering licensing and other commercial agreements during their
playing years.
In the Keller case, the judge found that the plaintiff had
in the NCAA Football game been "represented as what he was,"
and that his depiction was far from the "transmogrification"
that might entitle Electronic Arts to protection.
Electronic Arts reported net revenue of $3.59 billion in
its fiscal year ended March 31. On Thursday, retail research
firm NPD said the company's "NCAA Football 12" was the second
best-selling video game in the United States in August.
In afternoon trading, Electronic Arts shares fell 90 cents,
or 4.1 percent, to $21.18 on the Nasdaq. Major U.S. stock
indexes were down about 3 percent.
The case is Hart v. Electronic Arts Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 09-05990.
(Editing by Andre Grenon and Steve Orlofsky)