* Adjusted revenue rises 17 pct to $1.034 billion
* Some analysts were expecting a higher outlook
* EA on track to surpass $1 bln in digital revenue in '12
* Shares fall 4 pct
By Liana B. Baker
Oct 27 Electronic Arts Inc's ERTS.O
second-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates and the video
game maker raised its earnings forecast because of the upcoming
holiday title "Star Wars: The Old Republic," which it expects
to be a hit.
But EA's shares fell more than 4 percent in after-hours
trading because investors were puzzled the company did not
raise its earnings outlook by more.
For the full year, the company raised its outlook to a
range of 75 cents to 90 cents per share, compared with a
previous range of 70 cents to 90 cents.
Raising the low-end of its outlook by a nickel was not
enough for Wall Street, which had hoped EA would post a stellar
second-half of the year. Some analysts are expecting full year
EPS to be as high as $1.13 per share, according to
Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.
"People were expecting a bit more and wondering what is
happening in the ongoing quarter, so they are taking the stock
down," said Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia.
For the full-year, the company now expects revenue of
$4.050 billion to $4.20 billion, ahead of analysts'
expectations of $4.1 billion.
The company's finance chief Eric Brown said in an interview
the company is raising its earnings outlook on the strength of
digital revenue, which comes from from online games that can
be played on PCs such as "Star Wars.
"We're quite confident that we're going to easily clear $1
billion in overall digital revenue in our full fiscal year
2012," Brown said."
Brown said "hundreds of thousands" of people have
pre-ordered "Star Wars," the online game that EA hopes will
rival Activision Blizzard's "World of Warcraft," which has more
than 12 million subscribers. EA is said to be spending more
than $100 million to develop "Star Wars." The game comes out on
Dec. 20.
EA, like many video games companies, is starting to offer a
wide range of games played over the Internet and on Facebook,
to compete with upstarts such as Zynga, which develops simple,
casual games.
The company wants to sell more digital content to consumers
because it has higher margins than selling games to consumers
on discs and does not have to give a cut to brick and mortar
stores such as GameStop Corp (GME.N).
EA said on Thursday that six million customers have
downloaded the digital platform it unveiled earlier this year,
where users can download full-PC games directly from EA. Gamers
will be able to download the Star Wars game over that system.
Brown, the CFO, also said EA's highly anticipated shooter
game, "Battlefield 3," which came out earlier this week, "is
meeting expectations."
"We think the title will do well, not just in the launch
week, but into the holiday season and into next year as well,"
he said.
EA's aim is to gradually chip away at Activision Blizzard
Inc's (ATVI.O) "Call of Duty" series and gain enough momentum
to take the crown back from its rival in the next few years.
In the quarter ended Sept. 30, the second-largest U.S.
video game publisher's adjusted revenue rose 17 percent to
$1.03 billion, which beat analysts' expectations for $966.56
million.
The main drivers were sales of EA's sports games such as
"FIFA 12" and "Madden NFL 12," which were up 20 percent from a
year earlier.
Taking into account the deferral of digital revenue from
online games, EA's adjusted earnings per share was 5 cents per
share, which breezed past Wall Street's expectations of a loss
of 4 cents per share.
EA shares were trading more than 4 percent lower at $23.30
in after-hours trading.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; editing by Richard Chang and
Andre Grenon)