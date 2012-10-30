SAN FRANCISCO Oct 30 Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc reported lower revenue in the second quarter.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, the company posted total revenue of $711 million, compared with $715 million a year ago. It reported a net loss of $381 million, or $1.21 cents per share, compared with $340 million, or $1.03 per share a year ago.