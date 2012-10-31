* EA Q2 adjusted EPS 15 cents vs Street view 11 cents
* EA sees Q3 EPS of 50-60 cents vs Street view 71 cents
* Q3 looks soft due to 'Medal of Honor' - CEO
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 30 Video game publisher
Electronic Arts Inc forecast third-quarter earnings below
Wall Street targets on Tuesday after its just-released "Medal of
Honor: Warfighter" title failed to wow gamers ahead of a crowded
holiday season.
Poor reviews for the latest installment in the first-person
shooter franchise released last week and the postponement of its
"NBA Live 13" will hurt current-quarter sales, analysts say. A
clutch of new sports games, such as the popular "FIFA 13," did
not seem able to take up the slack, they say.
"Pretty disappointing near-term outlook and an unrealistic
fiscal 13 guidance view from management," National Alliance
Capital Markets analyst Mike Hickey said.
Electronic Arts reported fiscal second-quarter earnings -
excluding certain items - of 15 cents per share, beating the
Street view of 11 cents per share.
But the company forecast third-quarter earnings in a range
of 50 cents to 60 cents, lower than the Street's view of 71
cents, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S. It said it expects
fiscal year 2013 earnings between $1 and $1.15 per share versus
analysts' expectations of $1.05 per share.
"Our Q3 looks soft mostly due to 'Medal of Honor,'" Chief
Executive John Riccitiello told analysts on a conference call.
The Redwood City, California-based company launched its
racing game, "Need for Speed: Most Wanted," as part of its
holiday pipeline on Tuesday.
Second-quarter earnings were driven largely by the success
of sports titles like "Madden NFL 13," Chief Financial Officer
Blake Jorgensen said in an interview.
The company is optimistic that "Medal of Honor: Warfighter"
and "Need for Speed" will deliver in the back half of the fiscal
year, Jorgensen said.
"FIFA 13" sold 7.4 million units over the four weeks since
its late September launch, the company said. Jorgensen said the
company's line up of sport games like "FIFA," "Madden" and its
NHL hockey game "will continue to do well through the holidays."
The video game industry is seeing sluggish growth in sales
of traditional video games as gamers increasingly migrate to
games online or on mobile devices.
Electronic Arts has diversified its revenue stream by
investing in digital and mobile game offerings. The company said
its digital revenue was up 40 percent this quarter compared with
last year.
As smartphones such as Apple Inc's iPhone5 and tablets like
Google's Nexus 7 hit the market this holiday, Electronic Arts
will continue to produce games across multiple platforms,
Jorgensen said.
For the second quarter ended Sept. 30, the company posted
revenue of $711 million, compared with $715 million a year
earlier. It reported a net loss of $381 million, or $1.21 cents
per share, compared with $340 million, or $1.03 per share a year
ago.
Adjusted revenue rose about 5 percent, to $1.08 billion,
from a year earlier. That was in line with analyst estimates,
according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Electronic Arts have fallen about 42 percent in
the year to date. Stock markets were closed on Tuesday in the
wake of Hurricane Sandy.
