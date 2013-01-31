By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 30 Electronic Arts Inc
slashed its fiscal 2013 earnings forecast after a
weaker-than-expected holiday quarter marked by disappointing
sales of its "Medal of Honor" title, as the industry struggles
with flagging demand.
The games maker forecast non-GAAP revenue for the year to
end-March of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion and earnings of $0.86
to $1.00 per share from $1.00 to $1.15 per share previously,
down about 13 percent at the mid-point.
Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen said the earnings
forecast had been adjusted downward, to take into account
uncertainties in the seasonally weaker March quarter.
"The economy hasn't gotten any stronger," he told Reuters in
an interview. "It's a little early for me to know how strong the
market's going to be, so based on that we widened our range for
revenue for the fourth quarter and brought our guidance down
slightly just to make sure we're prudent."
Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said Electronic
Arts was being "overly conservative" with its guidance after its
big holiday release "Medal of Honor: Warfighter" underperformed.
"They were a little shell-shocked by how bad holiday demand
was, and I think at the low end they're probably assuming demand
is down 20 pecent or so," Pachter said.
Electronic Arts is betting on several high-profile releases
later in the quarter to help rev up sales. The latest instalment
of the popular "SimCity" will launch in March, and action-horror
title "Dead Space 3" is due next week -- two of just four major
games that Electronic Arts has lined up in the fourth quarter.
New hardware could also potentially boost sales in the
troubled video game sector, according to analysts. Consumers are
holding back from buying hardware and software as they wait for
rumored next-generation versions of Sony Corp's
PlayStation and Microsoft Corp's Xbox, expected later
this year.
"The guidance pretty clearly represents a lot of uncertainty
in the market and that uncertainty stems from recent
performances as consumers are pretty aware of new consoles
coming," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Edward Williams.
REVENUE MISS
For the three months ended Dec. 31, the company posted net
revenue of $922 million, compared with $1.06 billion a year ago.
It reported a net loss of $45 million, or 15 cents per share,
compared with $205 million, or 62 cents per share a year ago.
Adjusted revenue fell 28.5 percent to $1.18 billion from a
year ago, short of analyst estimates of $1.29 billion, according
to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The revenue shortfall was a result primarily of a miss with
our Medal of Honor title and stronger than expected sector
headwinds for console packaged goods," Chief Executive Officer
John Riccitiello said in an earnings call with analysts.
Adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents was slightly above
Wall Street's expectation of 56 cents per share.
Besides the traditional console game business Electronic
Arts has been growing its digital games business. Revenue from
games for mobile devices was a bright spot as it generated $86
million in the third quarter, up about 23 percent from a year
ago in the same period.
Shares of Electronic Arts were down 3.5 percent at $14.55 in
after-hours trading, after closing at $15.08 on Wednesday.
Riccitiello told analysts the company had seen little impact
from the gun debate now gripping much of the country, along with
a backlash from critics against violence in the media and games.
Video game industry executives, including Riccitiello, met
with Vice President Joe Biden this month to discuss gun violence
in the aftermath of the recent elementary school shooting in
Newtown, Connecticut.
"No, we're not seeing any softness in the first-person
shooter sector," Riccitiello said when an analyst on the
earnings call asked if the debate on game violence could hurt
sales of action titles.
Riccitiello said studies have shown no link between violent
video games and violent acts like mass shootings.
"We are responsible, we are mature, and we intend to be part
of the solution," he said.