SAN FRANCISCO Jan 28 Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc reported higher profit for the third quarter on sales of games for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles and digital offerings.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, the company posted non-GAAP revenue of $1.57 billion compared with $1.18 billion a year ago. It reported a non-GAAP net income of $398 million, or $1.26 per share, compared with $176 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.