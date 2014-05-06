SAN FRANCISCO May 6 Electronic Arts Inc posted higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and said on Tuesday it will set aside $750 million for a new share repurchase program, sending its shares more than 15 percent higher.

The games publisher recorded non-GAAP net revenue of $914 million in its fiscal fourth quarter, down from $1.04 billion a year ago but better than the $812.4 million that Wall Street had expected.

Its shares surged to $32.25 after hours, from a close of $28.05 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)