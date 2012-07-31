* Lost 400,000 subscribers last quarter
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 Electronic Arts Inc
has expanded its "Star Wars: The Old Republic" game that
is struggling to retain players w i th a free-to-play option that
will be available this fall.
Players of the free-to-play option will have access to eight
Star Wars character storylines, up to level 50. The game will go
on sale in August for $14.99, which will include a one-month
free subscription.
The company said it had lost 400,000 subscribers of "Star
Wars: The Old Republic" last quarter. The game had 1.3 million
paying subscribers on March 30.
The video game publisher said in June that it would offer
the first 15 levels of its "Star Wars: The Old Republic" online
game for free to tempt more users. It has struggled to get the
game, based on George Lucas' science-fiction movie, off the
ground since its December launch.
