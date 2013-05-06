By Malathi Nayak
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 6 Electronic Arts and
Walt Disney Co sealed a multi-year licensing deal under
which the video game publisher will develop games for mobile
devices, PCs and consoles based on the "Star Wars" movies.
Disney, which bought George Lucas's Lucasfilm Ltd and the
blockbuster sci-fi franchise for $4.05 billion in October, will
retain the rights to develop online and mobile games, both
companies said in a statement on Monday.
They did not reveal the financial terms of the agreement.
EA bet big on the Star Wars' world of jedis and wookies in
2011 by releasing its "Star Wars: The Old Republic" - a massive
multiplayer player online game, or MMO, that allows thousands of
people to play simultaneously for a monthly subscription fee as
opposed to a one-time purchase.
Analysts said EA made a record investment of between $100
million and $300 million to build "Star Wars: The Old Republic,"
but EA has not disclosed costs. It hired more than 1,000 voice
actors for "Star Wars: The Old Republic," which broke a game
industry record.
But the game has struggled to retain players, prompting the
company to offer 15 game levels for free in June last year. And
in November, it launched a free-to-play version of the game.
Disney, which has its own interactive games division, last
month shut the 30-year-old LucasArts games studio it inherited
with the acquisition to focus on licensing its "Star Wars" brand
externally.
EA shares were up 2 percent at $18.67 and Disney's stock was
up slightly at $65.17 in after-hours trading.