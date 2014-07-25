By Andrew Chung
| July 25
July 25 High-end sound system and headphone
maker Bose Corp is going after the newer kid on the block, Beats
Electronics, with a lawsuit accusing Beats of infringing several
patents related to noise-cancellation technology.
In a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Delaware, Bose
said Beats had willfully infringed upon five of its patents,
which Beats allegedly uses in its Studio and Studio Wireless
line of headphones. Bose said it had lost profits and sales as a
result.
Bose was seeking unspecified damages from Beats, which Apple
Inc announced this year it would acquire for $3 billion.
Privately held Bose also filed a complaint with the
International Trade Commission seeking to prevent Beats'
noise-cancellation headphones from being imported into the
United States from China.
"We are committed to protecting our investment, protecting
our customers, and defending the patents we own," a Bose
representative said in a statement. Beats declined to comment.
Founded by rap mogul Dr. Dre and music producer Jimmy Iovine
in 2006, Beats headphones have become popular with music fans.
Apples deal to acquire Beats is pending regulatory approval.
If the deal is consummated, the Bose lawsuit would be another
legal front for Apple, which is already waging patent battles
with companies such as Samsung.
In the filing, Bose said the patents relate to the company's
"active noise reduction" technology, first used in Bose products
for the military in the 1980s and released for consumers in
2000.
Earlier this month, Beats filed a lawsuit in Illinois
against unnamed individuals and businesses from China that it
claimed sold counterfeit Beats products over the Internet. The
company said it had a "worldwide anti-counterfeiting program"
that regularly swept websites and marketplaces for suspicious
products.
The suit is Bose Corp v. Beats Electronics LLC and Beats
Electronics International Ltd, in U.S. District Court for the
District of Delaware, No. 14-cv-00980.
(Reporting By Andrew Chung; Editing by Ted Botha and David
Gregorio)