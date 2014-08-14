Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
August 14Electronics Line 3000 Ltd. :
* Said on Wednesday H1 revenues decreased to $6.6 million (H1 2013: $8.5 million)
* Said H1 gross profit of $2.6 million (H1 2013: $3.6 million) at slightly decreased margin of 40 pct
* Said H1 net loss of $0.5 million (H1 2013: Net profit of $1.3 million)
Said FY 2014 outlook adjusted, revenues of ca. $14 million with earnings adversely affected
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)