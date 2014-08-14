August 14Electronics Line 3000 Ltd. :

* Said on Wednesday H1 revenues decreased to $6.6 million (H1 2013: $8.5 million)

* Said H1 gross profit of $2.6 million (H1 2013: $3.6 million) at slightly decreased margin of 40 pct

* Said H1 net loss of $0.5 million (H1 2013: Net profit of $1.3 million)

Said FY 2014 outlook adjusted, revenues of ca. $14 million with earnings adversely affected

