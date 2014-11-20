Nov 20 Electronics Line 3000 Ltd :

* Says results for the first nine months of 2014 in line with adjusted expectations

* Revenues after nine months decreased to $9.8 million (9 months 2013: $13.1 million)

* 9-month net loss of $0.9 million (9 months 2013: net profit of $2.9 million)

* Says FY revised outlook confirmed

* 9-month gross profit of $3.4 million (9 months 2013: $5.5 million)

* Says is still expecting sales of approximately $14 million for fiscal 2014.