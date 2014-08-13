Aug 13 When Amazon.com Inc was
developing its most advanced tablet to date, it asked a
little-known company to solve a tricky problem with the screen:
how to produce rich colors without draining battery life.
With the help of Milpitas, California-based Nanosys Inc, the
Kindle Fire HDX 7 became one of Amazon's best-selling tablets,
winning critical acclaim for its vibrant display.
The answer? Quantum dots, which are semiconductor crystals
10,000 times finer than a human hair. They convert electrical
energy into light and can be manipulated to produce precise
colors.
"If you put a regular LCD display next to a quantum-dot LCD
display, your grandmother can tell the difference," said Jason
Carlson, chief executive officer of QD Vision Inc, which makes
quantum dots for Sony Corp's Triluminos TV.
So explosive is demand for this technology that the few
companies able to make quantum dots are struggling to keep up.
Most are partnering with big display makers to set up
industrial-scale manufacturing.
QD Vision and Nanosys are considering going public in the
next year or so.
But while quantum dots are cheaper and consume less power
than organic light-emitting diodes (OLED), their rival
technology at the sharp end of the display business, they cannot
yet be produced in the same quantities.
Quantum dots from most suppliers also contain cadmium, a
toxic metal whose use is restricted in many countries.
A recent survey by DisplayMate Technologies rated Amazon's
Kindle Fire display as the clear winner in color reproduction
against Apple Inc's iPad mini and Google Inc's
Nexus 7. (bit.ly/1tn58ze)
Smartphone and TV consumers also like quantum dots for their
low price. A 65-inch quantum-dot display TV would cost about
$3,500, half as much as an OLED-display model of the same size,
said Nutmeg Consultants founder Ken Werner.
Werner said quantum dots would retain that pricing advantage
for at least three years.
For that reason, the OLED market cannot match the growth
rates forecast for quantum dots.
Touch Display Research analyst Jennifer Colegrove said she
expected a $9.6 billion market for quantum-dot displays and
lighting components by 2023, compared with sales of just $75
million last year. (bit.ly/1mceJ7j)
By contrast, Transparency Market Research projects annual
sales of OLED displays at $25.9 billion by 2018 versus $4.9
billion in 2012.
QUANTUM LEAP
Although quantum dots have been in development since the
1980s, they have only made the leap from laboratory to market in
the last decade.
Nanosys shelved its plan to go public in 2004 for want of a
viable product. Now the company says an initial public offering
is its next step.
Lexington, Massachusetts-based QD Vision considers an IPO to
be a possibility in 2015, Carlson said.
Two other quantum dot makers plan to shift their listings to
larger exchanges, their CEOs told Reuters. Nanoco Group Plc
will move to the London Stock Exchange from the
bourse's AIM, and San Marcos, Texas-based Quantum Materials Corp
will go to the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq from
over the counter.
To supply the volumes needed for large-scale manufacturing,
QD Vision has partnered with LG Display Co Ltd,
while Nanosys has a manufacturing partnership with a unit of 3M
Co.
The shift from OLED technology toward quantum dots has been
especially prevalent in TV, where OLED panels have proven
expensive for large screens.
Sony and Panasonic Corp, Japan's two largest
consumer electronics companies, in December announced an end to
their joint development of OLED TV screens.
PATENT POWER
Patents on the technology used to make quantum dots will
make it tough for new entrants to unseat existing producers,
said IHS Technology analyst Brian Bae.
Apple last year filed patents on quantum-dot technology, but
they involve improving the brightness and quality of displays
rather than manufacturing. (1.usa.gov/1rmlKlw)
Even cadmium, which the European Union and other countries
restrict for use in electrical and electronic equipment, may not
be much of a problem.
Oeko-Institut, an independent research institute hired by
the EU, has recommended that quantum dots be exempt from wider
legislation on hazardous substances until July 1, 2017, provided
the cadmium content per square millimeter of display screen is
below 0.2 micrograms.
That is above what is contained in displays with Nanosys and
QD Vision's technologies.
For Nanoco, however, the prospect of stricter regulation
beyond 2017 might be an advantage. It is the only producer of
cadmium-free quantum dots and has recently doubled capacity at
its Runcorn plant in northwest England.
The company has a licensing deal with a unit of Dow Chemical
Co, which holds exclusive worldwide rights for the sale
of its quantum dots for use in electronic displays.
Nanoco CEO Michael Edelman said Dow Electronic Materials had
"the engineering strength and muscle to scale into the volumes
that are necessary - and quickly."
